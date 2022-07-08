A few weeks ago Stephen Bates was watching a movie at home with his partner, Scott, when he got a phone call. It was from a scrutineer watching the vote count on the night of the 2022 federal election. They’d seen enough.

“Iron your shirt because Antony Green’s about to call the seat for you,” they told him.

Bates, who ran as an Australian Greens candidate for the seat of Brisbane against incumbent LNP MP Trevor Evans, thanked them and hung up. He turned to Scott and told him the news: “I think I just got elected to the House of Representatives.”