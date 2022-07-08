Back in the mists of time, when Boris Johnson won a vote of confidence on June 6, Nadhim Zahawi, then education minister and now a somewhat ungrateful chancellor quick to bite the hand that lifted him, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be punching the air in delight.

And indeed, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s office was quick to tweet out support, praising Johnson for being “one of the first who realised the menace of [Russia] and stood by Zelenskyy to protect the free world from barbaric invasion”.

The next day, Zelenskyy himself said he was grateful he didn’t lose an ally he described as a “concrete leader”. But he also noted that he considered Britain a great friend -- and that is what matters now that Johnson has been forced to resign after the most unedifying 48 hours in modern British politics.