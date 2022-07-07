Tour de France, stage 5 was great -- an Aussie win (169,000 nationally). Wimbledon was great -- an Aussie win (465,000 nationally for the night session from around 9.30pm, 428,000 for the late night session that followed and 275,000 for the session past midnight as night owls watched Nadal in a four-hour-plus five-setter). Friday night should result in a big audience for Nine with Kyrgios playing Nadal, who may be injured.

Seven’s Big Brother 505,000. Australian Ninja Warrior on Nine 689,000 and MasterChef Australia on Ten 787,000. Gruen on the ABC at 8pm 760,000; The Weekly at 8.30pm 688,000. 7.30 773,000 -- hardly any change from a week ago with Sarah Ferguson in the chair. For the second morning this week ABC News Breakfast had more metro viewers from 7-9 am than Nine’s Today -- hmmmm. Sunrise still leads and nationally Today is just in front of News Breakfast.

Network channel share: