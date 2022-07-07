Go, West The Australian has gotten a hold of transcripts that show that, having appointed Jenny West to the plum New York trade commissioner role, Investment NSW promptly went digging for dirt on her, thus clearing the way for her job to be given to former deputy premier John Barilaro.

According to the Oz, "Transcripts show Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown outlined an extraordinary list of grievances against West at an in-camera parliamentary inquiry held on June 29, accusing her of inappropriately wasting department resources and embroidering her ­resume." It was “important to relay this to create the full picture,” Brown told the inquiry.

It put us in mind of the interview with Eternity News we dug up last week, where Brown confessed, "The way I maybe approached ambition early in my career was I’d always be trying to manipulate and engineer the situation. So let’s just say there was a promotion opportunity, I’d be trying to ... big-note myself, or even plant seeds of doubt in decision-makers’ minds about people who might also be being considered for the opportunity." Those days are over, she says: "I’ve realised that God’s plans are perfect. He has me exactly where he wants me and I don’t need to do anything to try and influence the situation." Looks like sometimes God's will still needs a bit of a push here and there.