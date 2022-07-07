It began with newly elected MP Kylea Tink’s suggestion that the federal anti-corruption body we’ll soon be getting should have the power to sack members of federal Parliament if their misconduct is sufficiently bad.

That didn’t find many friends. Former NSW ICAC chief Ian Temby QC called it “wrong-headed”. Incoming Senator David Pocock, among others, gave it a thumbs down too.

Bernard Keane in Crikey wasn’t so sure, pointing out that it’s a long time between elections if we just leave the sacking to the voters, and that there’s an inherent conflict in the idea of giving the power to Parliament. What ruling party would agree to expel one of its own?