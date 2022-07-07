Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for a significant – and what it hopes could prove decisive – new offensive in the neighbouring country.

On Wednesday, Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The US-based think tank suggested that Russia may be taking an “operational pause” but said that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities”.

“Russian forces will likely confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for more significant offensive operations and rebuild the combat power needed to attempt those more ambitious undertakings,” the institute said.

A statement from Russia’s Defence Ministry on Thursday seemed to confirm that assessment.

It said Russian military units involved in combat in Ukraine had been given time to rest.

“The units that performed combat missions during the special military operation are taking measures to recover their combat capabilities. The servicemen are given the opportunity to rest, receive letters and parcels from home,” read the statement, quoted by Russian state news agency Tass.

Shelling continued in Ukraine’s east, where at least nine civilians were killed and six wounded in 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday.

Ukraine’s presidential office said in its morning update that cities and villages in seven of the country’s regions were shelled in the past day.

Most of the civilian deaths occurred in Donetsk province, where fighting is ongoing.

Seven civilians were killed there, including a child, the presidential office said.

Later on Thursday, a missile hit a residential area in the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk, killing one civilian and injuring at least six, officials said.

Cars and broken trees smouldered at the scene of the strike, which left a crater in the centre of a courtyard.

Three people were killed and at least two wounded in what appeared to be a rocket attack on a residential neighbourhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The Associated Press saw the bodies laid out on the ground.

Earlier in the day, a boarding school was hit in Kharkiv but no one was injured.

In separate attacks, the Ukrainian regional administration reported that three people across the Kharkiv region had been wounded by shelling.

The Kharkiv region, which lies along the border with Russia, is under daily shelling, and at least five civilians were killed there since Wednesday.

In all, 10 cities and villages came under shelling in Donetsk and 35 buildings were destroyed including a school, a vocational college and a hospital, officials said.

Donetsk is part of the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial region where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

Pro-Russian separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed republics there just before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Further hostilities were reported in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday the country’s flag again stood on a strategic island that Russian troops withdrew from last month.

Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a statement that Ukrainian military units had cleared Snake Island, an outpost off Ukraine’s southwestern coast vital for guaranteeing sea lanes out of Odessa, home to Ukraine’s biggest port.

The command group said that in addition to planting Ukraine’s flag on the island, the Ukrainian military also destroyed left-behind Russian military equipment.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Russian military aircraft launched a missile strike on the island as Ukrainian forces attempted to plant the flag.

“As a result, some of the Ukrainian military personnel were destroyed, the rest fled,” the ministry said.

The claim could not be verified.

When Russian troops withdrew from Snake Island on June 30, the Defence Ministry described it as a “goodwill gesture” to ensure Ukrainian grain and other exports could resume.

Ukraine said Russia also fired two missiles targeting a Moldovan-flagged oil tanker in the Black Sea, setting it ablaze.

Ukraine’s southern military command said the strike hit the Millennial Spirit, which carried over 500 tonnes of diesel fuel.

Ukrainian officials said one missile struck the ship while the other went wide.

The ship has been without a crew, drifting at sea since the start of the war in February.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike on the vessel.