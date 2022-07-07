The time is right for Australia to expand eligibility for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but more must be done on the cusp of a fresh Omicron wave, leading experts say.

From Monday, Australians aged 30 and over will be able to get a second booster vaccine, with the country’s leading immunisation group expanding eligibility to an extra 7.4 million people.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended those over 50 receive a second booster, and also expanded access to those aged between 30 and 49, without issuing a formal recommendation.

University of South Australia epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said it was the “right time” to expand the fourth-dose rollout, though he acknowledged the additional shot was not essential for those under 50.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

“Just because the evidence isn’t there doesn’t mean it won’t benefit them; it just means we don’t know,” Professor Esterman told AAP.

“We’re getting a third wave of Omicron just starting … we’ve got cases going up, we’ve got hospitalisations going up, and unfortunately we’ve got deaths going up.

“Our hospitals are creaking at the seams and, on top of that, we’ve got a massive flu season. So if it’s not now, then when?”

He said giving the booster to people in that age bracket will mean fewer get infected and pass the virus on to older Australians, ostensibly meaning fewer end up in hospital.

Prof Esterman doesn’t believe fourth doses will be offered to Australians under 30 any time soon, particularly when Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are developing new vaccines based on the Omicron strain.

He said other COVID-curbing priorities for state and territory governments should be ramping up messaging to increase third-dose take-up, reintroducing indoor face-mask mandates, and ventilation audits of businesses and offices.

While welcoming the expanded eligibility, infectious diseases physician Paul Griffin said it wasn’t a “complete solution”, and echoed the importance of getting already eligible people up to date with their additional doses.

“We also need to reinforce the basic measures that helped so much early on in the pandemic, including mask wearing, social distancing and a basic awareness of other risks, including ensuring adequate ventilation.”

Leading infectious diseases expert Sharon Lewin acknowledged the advice is “quite different” to previous recommendations, but believes the message will get through to those aged 30 to 49.

“I think having flexibility here is not a bad thing,” the Doherty Institute director told ABC TV.

Health Minister Mark Butler says the younger age group won’t be confused by the nuanced advice.

“Australians of that age group will understand the advice,” he told reporters.

Previously only those over 65, in aged or disability care, or immunocompromised were able to get a fourth dose.