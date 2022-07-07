Life is pretty terrible at the moment. For the past three years, there have been unrelenting crises, disasters and unforeseeable obstacles to overcome: bushfires, COVID-19 lockdowns, floods, Delta and more protracted lockdowns, Omicron, war in Ukraine, an RBA rate increase, more floods, another RBA increase.

New data shows Australians are faring worse than ever. A study from the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods tracked how well people were doing between 2020 and 2022. The answer? Not well.

Across 11 surveys conducted between February 2020 (prior to lockdowns) and April 2022, around 3500 Australian adults ranked how satisfied they were in life, how lonely they were feeling and how much they were earning. The research was funded by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.