This morning, I did it. Put my name on the Extinction Rebellion mailing list so I can attend all the coming protests in Melbourne that don’t conflict with work.

What took me so long? Actually, I was in the same place in January 2019, as bushfires raged across the country, disrupting our precious three-day holiday break. But then COVID hit, and my attention was hijacked by a more imminent threat to body and life.

Now the time has come to refocus on the crisis facing the planet, and the rightness of the claim made by three generations of youth -- including my own 20-somethings -- that the future is not ours to ruin.