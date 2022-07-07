It's hard to find good news at the moment.
Large parts of Sydney and, in the last couple of days, regional NSW have endured their second, third or even fourth major flood this year, as infrastructure and planning frameworks designed with the now quaint idea of "once in a hundred years" prove plainly inadequate in the face of climate change.
COVID cases are again surging, as are numbers of deaths.
