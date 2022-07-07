Anthony Albanese is set to hold talks with Jacinda Ardern following a call from the Kiwi PM for Australia and New Zealand to pull in the same direction on climate change funding in the Pacific.

The Australian prime minister will host his New Zealand counterpart at the annual international talks on Friday, with discussions expected on economic ties, security in the region, Indigenous co-operation, climate change and the economic recovery.

Cutting visa red tape, lifting green technology investment and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders will all be discussed.

Both leaders on Thursday night flagged finding ways to improve movement of workers between their two countries, with Ms Ardern suggesting including New Zealand in Australia’s working holiday visa program.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

“[Overseas workers] often see Australia and New Zealand as a package,” Ms Ardern said.

Both leaders acknowledge they would always be fighting for the same highly skilled workforce.

“It’s important that we don’t get in a situation where we’re competing off each other, but benefiting off each other as well,” Mr Albanese said.

Ms Ardern also wants Australia to use its market “clout” to help New Zealand secure more electric vehicles.

Mr Albanese said the two countries had always “punched above our weight” in innovation but sometimes failed to commercialise, which would be something the two leaders would discuss.

Friday’s meeting follows a speech given by Ms Ardern on Thursday, which called for Australia and NZ to pull in the same direction on climate change funding for the Pacific region.

“Climate change must be a foreign policy priority,” Ms Ardern told the Lowy Institute.

She said well-founded concerns over the militarisation of the Pacific should be matched with a focus on the violence of climate change.

“All of this needs to happen because, ultimately, this is our home,” Ms Ardern said.

“And that makes you our cousins.

“But more importantly, over many years, it has made you our friend.”

The pair are also expected to discuss Australia’s migration settings, which currently see hundreds of people deported to NZ every year.

Ms Ardern has previously said many of those deported using Section 501 of the Migration Act have little or no connection to New Zealand, and she hopes to see it changed.

Mr Albanese said he was delighted to welcome Ms Ardern back to Australia in what would be the second bilateral talks between the pair within the past month.

Ms Ardern met with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Thursday, and offered her nation’s sympathy for the severe flooding affecting the state.

The pair discussed flood recovery and adaptation, before formal private talks at Parliament House, as part of Ms Ardern’s visit to Sydney from Wednesday to Friday.

The pair said they valued that Australia and NZ could share personnel and information in times of need.

Ms Ardern previously spent two days in Melbourne, where she visited with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.