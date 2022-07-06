Another boring Tuesday night as MasterChef Australia winds down (punting audience fave Julie Goodwin in the process) - 788,000 nationally for the Ten program. Big Brother on Seven 506,000, Australian Ninja Warrior on Nine 667,000 and the tennis (sans Aussies) an average of 188,000 -- compare that with the 524,000 who watched Nick Kyrgios the night before. He's back tonight, accompanied by news of a common assault charge in a Canberra court. Will that affect the audience? Coverage starts at 9.20pm.

It was Nine’s night from Seven, Ten and the ABC because Australian Ninja Warrior bored more people, and for longer, than Big Brother did. Nine’s news did a lot better than Ten’s 6-7.30pm efforts. MasterChef dominated post-7.30 (on the ABC, 7.30’s audience slid for Sarah Ferguson’s second night in the host’s chair, but it always drops from Monday night’s highs), and then The Cheap Seats on Ten had 503,000 national viewers and almost pipped BB (but a few of The Cheap Seats' viewers would have been streaming BB at the same time).

Network channel share: