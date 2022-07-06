Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles bravely took one for the political class on Monday by volunteering to be Sarah Ferguson's first interview in the chair at 7.30, and, as expected, he emerged missing limbs and leaving a trail of blood as Ferguson pressed him repeatedly about Australia's position on the US position on Taiwan, and whether we endorsed President Biden's abandonment of "strategic ambiguity" over the US response if China attacked Taiwan.

Problem is, it's not quite as simple as Ferguson made it seem in the interview.

Biden has not, in his now-famous "that's the commitment we made" comment, committed US military forces to the defence of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Instead, he said he was "willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, if it comes to that".