Should politicians be sacked if they're found to have engaged in corrupt conduct, or breached a parliamentary code of conduct, if one is established?

New independent Kylea Tink suggests MPs should be expelled from Parliament, if necessary, if they've breached a parliamentary code of conduct -- and breaches of that code would be assessed by the coming federal integrity body.

Integrity veteran Ian Temby disagress -- he told Crikey's David Hardaker only parliaments should have the power to expel MPs. Labor MP Kate Thwaites suggests the integrity body report to Parliament on breaches and let Parliament decide.