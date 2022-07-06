Blackstone, the world’s biggest private equity firm, finally wrapped up its $9.5 billion takeover of Crown Resorts on June 24, paying a hefty $3.3 billion to James Packer. In the end, the offer of $13.10 a share was a fair price given all of Crown’s problems -- and I was delighted to pocket all of $131 for my 10 shares.

The troubled billionaire now has a much less complicated empire and is completely debt-free for the first time since inheriting his father’s fortune in December 2005 and agreeing to give his sister Gretel $1.25 billion in cash, property and shares back in 2015.

Packer last week turned to his favourite media outlet, Rupert Murdoch’s The Australian, to signal that he plans to be back in Australia with his family next March -- and back in the public eye as well, participating in public debates about China, mental health and artificial intelligence, and snapping up shares in ASX-listed companies.