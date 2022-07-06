Back in 2003 there was a report of a royal commission into collapsed insurer HIH that contained what amounted then and continues to be a scathing assessment of decision-making within that particular company.

The royal commissioner on that deep dive was Neville Owen, and he wrote in a section of the first instalment of a three-volume report about a key question that has universal application.

“From time to time as I listened to the evidence about specific transactions or decisions, I found myself asking rhetorically: did anyone stand back and ask themselves the simple question -- is this right?” Owen said.