The walls are again closing in for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His leadership is in crisis as two cabinet ministers quit in protest of his handling of sexual harassment allegations. Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to deputy whip despite being aware of groping allegations -- Johnson publicly apologised yesterday, prompting the resignations.

It’s like deja vu from across the pond as politicians willingly ignore antisocial, sexist, racist or downright abusive behaviour, only addressing allegations after the public catches on and demands change. But politicians, both in the UK and Australia, seem to be held to a different standard: Australia still doesn’t have a code of conduct for parliamentarians.

Behaviour has to be incredibly poor to prompt change. The bar is on the floor. Politics is somewhat unique in this regard -- while many industries have been rocked by improper behaviour allegations, large organisations have boards to be accountable for, share prices to consider and a code of conduct to adhere to.