Anthony Albanese’s proposed integrity commission could provide the legacy for his government for decades to come.

But Professor Peter Coaldrake’s report on political accountability in Queensland, released last week, should be bedside reading for a prime minister who wants to do politics differently.

The report offers 14 headline recommendations, but above all it shows that the tone is set from the top, and that political shenanigans are the byproduct of not placing sufficient value on integrity.