Nick Kyrgios will play his Wimbledon quarter-final with a court appearance pending back in Australia.

The tennis star has been summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on August 2.

“(Police) can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court … in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” ACT Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Canberra Times newspaper reports that the assault allegedly involved a former girlfriend.

Lawyer Jason Moffett confirmed he had been briefed in the matter and his client, Kyrgios, was aware of the allegation.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Mr Moffett told The Canberra Times.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios is due to play Chile’s Cristian Garin at the All England Club on Wednesday for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

It will be the one-time world No.13’s third chance to make a grand slam semi-final for the first time in his tumultuous career.