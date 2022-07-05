Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian faces further delays awaiting the verdict of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), with the term of the commissioner overseeing "Operation Keppel" extended to October, Nine newspapers reported today. Meanwhile former minister John Sidoti is rapidly approaching the third anniversary of his standing aside pending an ICAC inquiry.

While ICAC can blame the pandemic for delays to the resolution of the Sidoti investigation, it's absurd that a former minister has to wait several years for an end -- one way or the other -- to an inquiry into their conduct. It also suggests NSW ICAC indeed has serious resourcing issues that prevent it from bringing complex investigations to an expeditious end.

But politicians aren't the only ones who face long delays in the resolution of investigations into them. In the NSW District Court in 2021, defendants waited an average of 500 days from arrest to finalisation of their cases. It used to be up to 540 days, until the NSW government appointed new judges in 2019, which lowered delays slightly -- though in some cases the new judges were just appointments of acting judges.