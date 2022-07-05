What words do you least want to hear from your central banker? “I'm not expecting there to be a recession, but... we're on a narrow path.” They were spoken by RBA Governor Philip Lowe last month to a conference of central bankers in the global prudential capital of Zurich.

So, how wide is this road?

There are times when monetary policy is easy and your range of good choices is wide. Like driving a car on a flat road on a dry day, you can drive with one finger or jiggle the steering wheel and both are fine.

There are times when monetary policy is hard and your range of good choices is very small. Like driving a race car in the rain -- you need clear vision, strength and precision timing to avoid a horrible crash.

There are times when you’re done for no matter what. Like if the semitrailer in the next lane has tipped over and, while you may have a moment to watch it tumble onto the roof of your car, there’s no way to move. You will try to do fast, heroic things but they are in vain: your fate was sealed at a time in the past.

Australia is going to find out whether we are in scenario two or three. The RBA has either a small chance to get things right -- or perhaps no chance at all.