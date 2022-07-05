Six years ago on Thursday, then NSW premier Mike Baird reacted to a searing review of the brutality of the NSW greyhound industry by Michael McHugh -- itself prompted by a Four Corners exposé on the industry -- by announcing the end of greyhound racing in NSW.

The rest is history: a corrupt industry responsible for the slaughter and torture of tens of thousands of dogs fought back, aided by radio shockjocks and the NSW Labor opposition, and Baird folded within months. His solution was to engage former premier Morris Iemma to review the industry. Iemma reported a few months later, by which time Baird had left politics, and the Berejiklian government promised to implement all but one of his 122 recommendations.

So how's that working out? The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) has done a stocktake of the recommendations, and progress in most key areas has been risible. Let's tick them off: