Rain, floods and Nick Kyrgios -- for people in and around Sydney, Newcastle and the 'gong, it was a miserable night of TV made entertaining by Mr K’s winning ways at Wimbledon, not to mention Ajla Tomljanovic -- our immigrant nation writ large on centre court and nearby.

But the viewers had to stay up late: after the froth and foolery of Australian Ninja Warrior (606,000 nationally), Nine started its Wimbledon coverage at 9.30pm, and it continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

The coverage averaged 524,000 across the hours -- 554,000 for the night and 494,000 for the late session, which is when the eventual five-set Kyrgios match against American Brandon Nakashima was in full swing (it went for three hours and 10 minutes). Big Brother on Seven drew 513,000 -- no amount of BVOD and delayed viewing will close the gap on Ten's MasterChef Australia (816,000) or Have You Been Paying Attention (780,000) after their figures are boosted by BVOD and delayed viewing data in seven days' time.