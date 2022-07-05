Mentally, Australia is finished with COVID-19. Social restrictions have dropped, travel is back on the cards and for many, catching the virus has been similar to catching the flu.

But in reality, the pandemic is far from over. Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave thanks to a more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 variant of the virus. Today the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) will meet to discuss expanding the fourth-dose rollout to include those aged under 65. On Sunday Australia's death toll hit 10,000 -- the vast majority of deaths recorded this year.

While ongoing COVID-19 jabs are likely, experts have raised concerns about the sustainability of rolling vaccine coverage, especially as Australians may be hesitant to step forward for additional doses.