As happens so often, the news from America was shocking and horrifying and expected. As indicated in a document leaked in May, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the decision that legalised abortion nationwide almost 50 years ago in 1973.

Without the landmark case, 26 states are certain or highly likely to ban abortion as part of a clampdown on women’s rights. “It wasn’t the least bit surprising to anyone who was paying attention,” Mara Clarke, founder and director of the Abortion Support Network (ASN), tells me. Now, as the world looks to the US in disbelief, abortion activists like Clarke have their eyes on Europe.

Started by Clarke in 2009, today ASN helps women across Europe who need access to abortions, including in Poland, Malta and Gibraltar. ASN provides information on clinics, travel and accommodation, and offers financial assistance for those who need it. By her own admission, fighting for abortion rights across Europe is her jam. “Now you’re speaking my love language,” she says, laughing.