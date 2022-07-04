The very boring wet weather in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and surrounds, as well as the school holidays, created a captive audience last night, but viewers went elsewhere in search of entertainment.

As it heads into the finals, Ten’s MasterChef Australia topped the non-news programs for the night with 811,000 nationally. Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior thingie (how inappropriate on a cold, wet winter’s night) drew 730,000, while Seven’s nostalgia-ridden News Spotlight anniversary heartstrings-tugger on Strictly Ballroom attracted 671,000.

Insiders had another good Sunday -- 570,000 nationally, enough for a top 10 spot for the day, with stand-in host Patricia Karvelas. Meanwhile Aunty's Mystery Road prequel, Origin, attracted 635,000.