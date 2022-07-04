The Liberal Party is entering another round of what amounts to political kabuki over calls for gendered quotas within its ranks in the wake of the federal election. The party will have its lowest representation of females in the House of Representatives since 1993.

Liberal backbencher and former minister Senator Linda Reynolds today kicked off the debate. "In light of the outcome of the last election, I’m now also open to the concept of temporary quotas,” she said this morning.

The quotas debate is fast becoming a Liberal Party reflex. Whether the party is affronted by a ministerial group photo dominated by male faces or finds itself plagued by damning revelations of bullying, the quotas question appears to be its default response.