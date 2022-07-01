AN OUTSIDE JOB

Former deputy NSW premier John Barilaro has walked away from his $500,000 New York trade commissioner role, saying it had become too much of a distraction for the state government. The plum gig faced two inquiries: a departmental review ordered by Premier Dominic Perrottet, and a parliamentary review from the upper house. The appointment stank of “jobs for the boys”, as NSW opposition leader Chris Minns via Vice put it, but it was the facts around it that raised eyebrows: prior to Barilaro’s appointment, the final decisionmaker was told to “unwind” the recruitment process, The Australian ($) reports, even though former premier Gladys Berejiklian had already told Jenny West she’d got the job last year. Three days after that Barilaro quit his post as NSW Nationals leader, and he was appointed last month.

Meanwhile, senator Rex Patrick is pushing for the National Archives to release documents about former PM John Howard and former Foreign Affairs minister Alexander Downer’s dealings with Timor-Leste in the 2000s — it’s the latest in his efforts to air the secret trials of whistleblower Bernard Collaery, Michael West Media reports. Patrick wrote to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus asking him to overturn an Australian Appeals Tribunal (ATT) decision to hold part of the trial in secret. It’s a Morrison-era decision from Michaelia Cash, who thought it protected our national security. Patrick wants to see the Timor Gap Treaty negotiations — it saw us claim 80% of the Greater Sunrise gas field.

TONY AND TRUDEAU

Did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau chuck a Joe Biden and forget our PM’s name? Read the transcript and decide for yourself — Trudeau does seem to hesitate a bit before calling Anthony Albanese “a friend in Australia” and then “Tony”, as news.com.au reports. Obviously that is a shortened version of the name but I’m not sure I’ve ever heard Albo go by “Tony”. Still, it’s gotta be less embarrassing than when Biden forgot Scott Morrison’s name — at that point Morrison had been the leader of the country for years.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Penny Wong has received a warm welcome from the Malaysian city where she was born — Kota Kinabalu, The New Daily says. Wong lived there for eight years before coming to Australia, and says it’s important we engage with South-East Asia in a way that shows we are part of the region and our futures are shared. It was just two decades ago that then-Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said we couldn’t join a diplomatic group because “[Australians] are Europeans, they cannot be Asians”. Also this morning, serious defects have been discovered in patrol boats Australia supplied to Pacific Islands — including carbon monoxide entering part of the boats, Guardian Australia reports. Minister for Defence Industry and the Pacific Pat Conroy said it was evidence the Coalition were all fanfare, no follow-through.

But it’s a new government, a new financial year, and a fresh start, at least in some ways: property prices have fallen for the second month in a row, the average worker’s superannuation will go up by about $312 a year after it went from 10% to 10.5% today, the $450 super threshold is gone which gives 300,000 low-income workers a super payment, and the minimum wage has jumped $40 a week for 2.8 million workers.

HEALTH OF THE NATION

Australia will offer world-first DIY swabs for cervical cancer screening from today, the SMH reports. The scheme captures anyone with a cervix from ages 25-74 and will come as welcome news for those who squirm at the sheer mention of “speculum”. It’s also great news for people with a history of sexual trauma or religious/cultural sensitivities. Incredibly, seven out of 10 people diagnosed with cervical cancer have not been screened either lately or ever, but of the 900 people diagnosed in 2021, 237 died.

Meanwhile the federal government has decided that voluntary assisted dying should be ultimately up to the territories to decide, Guardian Australia reports. It spells the end of a 25-year ban enacted by the Howard government which stopped the ACT and the Northern Territory from passing bills that legalise euthanasia. New independent ACT senator David Pocock said there’s a long history of inequality between state and territory governments, and we shouldn’t make people in the territories wait any longer for choices afforded to other Australians.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Jenny Frecklington-Jones was 14 when it first came into her life. A gold ring with engraved moons and stars, given to her by a boy who saved for a whole week to buy it. When she unceremoniously dumped him, she solemnly returned the ring too, and (with a flare for the dramatic) he threw it away. It flew all the way down the road and landed in a grassy paddock, disappearing with a glint. Fast-forward two decades and Frecklington-Jones, 34, runs into the boy’s sister — who is, incredibly, wearing the ring. He made his family search for hours to find it, the sister told her, and she felt it fitting to return it to Frecklington-Jones. Turning it over in her hand, “I decided this ring was always going to come back to me no matter what,” she says. So she started lending it to people who were afraid of flying. This ring is a survivor and will keep you safe, she’d assure people. And it always found its way back to her.

One day, a man posted it back to her, but when Frecklington-Jones received the envelope, she spotted a ring-sized hole in it. “There you go,” she thought sadly, “it’s never coming back again”. She let Australia Post know it was missing — even though a ring was a needle in a monumental and constantly moving haystack. A perfunctory email back made her sure: it was gone. Then, one day, out of the blue, another email. Somehow, miraculously, they had found the ring. It was spotted in the bottom of a sorting machine in Adelaide, the worker told her. “Sure enough, 2 days later there was a package in my mailbox…” Frecklington-Jones says. She tore it open and gazed at the ring in the palm of her hand, glinting up at her mischievously. It still goes with people on trips all around the world to soothe their nerves, she says. And it always comes back to her.

Folks, today is my one-year anniversary as your Worm writer. I hope you’re enjoying my spin on the news, and the sweetener that is On a Lighter Note. I feel chuffed to write for you each morning, and as always I welcome you popping into my inbox to say hello or share a gripe — eelsworthy@crikey.com.au. Thanks for your ongoing readership and support.

Wishing you a little magic in your Friday, and have a restful weekend ahead.

SAY WHAT?

Our nation-leading pay rise guarantee of 3% smashes other states (Victoria has a cap of 1.5%), but the unions only strike here [in NSW]. This is blatant politics to help the Labor party, without a thought for the public. Matt Kean

The NSW treasurer says his state has the highest pay raise in the country and questioned why union strikes only happen on his turf. To be fair, ACT teachers are on strike too right now. Some might also point out that the strike is about much more than pay, however — some teachers say their class sizes have swollen to 40 kids amid staff shortages making the workload enormous. Plus, it’s probably leading to worse outcomes for our kids.

