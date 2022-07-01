Critics of the Coalition's discredited Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) have welcomed the review of the fund announced today by Energy Minister Chris Bowen -- and particularly its comprehensive nature.

The review, by former chief scientist Ian Chubb, will not merely examine the likelihood that 80% of the credits issued by the fund -- and paid for by taxpayers -- have major integrity problems, but will look at the governance of the scheme.

The review follows ANU professor Andrew Macintosh blowing the whistle on the fraudulent nature of credits generated by the ERF, especially in relation to the lack of additionality for many of the credits (i.e., they were credits for things that would have been done anyway, or for things that weren't permanent).