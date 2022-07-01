Congratulations to former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro for finally working out what was obvious the moment news of his appointment to a New York trade post was snuck out with the garbage on a Friday two weeks ago -- that it was utterly untenable and only going to do harm to the NSW government.

Just how much harm wasn't apparent at the time. It turned out to be a lot, for a government that is facing a struggle to fight off Chris Minns and a Labor opposition that appears to have found its feet, if not a shred of credible policy, after a decade in the wilderness.

But Dominic Perrottet's bigger problems are internal. He was clearly badly briefed about the appointment, and proceeded to mislead people by claiming no suitable candidate had been found and there was no ministerial involvement. Both were untrue. What else isn't the premier being told, or is he being misinformed about? What steps is his office taking to make sure he's not left dangling like that again?