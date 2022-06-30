A quiet night -- Nine won again because Ninja Warrior ran for two hours and averaged 668,000 nationally. Seven’s Big Brother ran 90 minutes and averaged 495,000. Seven said there were 71,000 BVOD streamers overnight to take the total to 566,000. That will rise close to 700,000 when seven-day figures come in next week. But Ten’s MasterChef Australia stood above them all with 748,000 streaming, and that will top 900,000 when its seven-day figures are released next week as well.

The ABC slipped past Ten in the main channels to finish third: Gruen drew 742,000 nationally, 7.30 attracted 787,000 and The Weekly 651,000. In the demos, Seven won with 25-54s but MasterChef scored best among individual programs and topped Seven News among the age band.

The first day’s play of the Australia-Sri Lanka Test averaged 75,000 on Foxtel. Tonight, it's day two of the Test up against AFL on Seven and NRL on Nine.