Amy Brown's prayer Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown has had a hell of a week. Yesterday she gave "bombshell evidence" to the state upper house inquiry into the bizarre case of how the hell former deputy premier and one-man catastrophe-generation unit John Barilaro ended up getting appointed to a plum US trade commissioner role, despite an offer having been made to an eminently qualified (and less brazenly conflicted) candidate in Jenny West. Brown told the inquiry it had been her job to rescind the offer "due to a change in government policy to convert the roles into statutory officers appointed by a minister". So how does she deal with all of this? An interview from February gives a clue:

“We give it to God and pray and pray and pray, and he will work out his purposes.”

It turns out Brown is profoundly religious (she tells Eternity News that, among other things, she models her management style on Jesus). It's a genuinely revealing interview: