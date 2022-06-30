Tonight the ABC 7.30 camera will spiral in on host Leigh Sales sitting in one of the toughest seats in the country for the last time. Or as podcast co-host and colleague Annabel Crabb might put it, ABC bigwig Leigh Sales stares down the barrel of the 7.30 camera once last time.

The 49-year-old author and journalist announced she was stepping down from the national broadcaster’s flagship current affairs program in February this year, saying live on air that the end of an election cycle is a good time for her to move on.

"I feel a strong sense of it being time to pass the baton to the next runner in the race and to take a break," Sales said in her on-air announcement.