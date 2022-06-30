If politicians in Canberra and all the states and territories haven't been paying close attention to the saga of the John Barilaro appointment in NSW, they should be.

The scandal is death-by-a-thousand-cuts stuff, with new information emerging every day. The evidence of senior bureaucrat Amy Brown yesterday to a Legislative Council inquiry was particularly damaging to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who'd claimed both that no suitable candidate had been identified for the job -- Brown says in fact she congratulated successful candidate Jenny West, who had "exceeded expectations", before Barilaro's office got her to rescind the offer of the New York posting -- and that there was no ministerial involvement in the decision.

All coverage of the state government's budget has been blown away. No one's talking about the massive investment in childcare or healthcare or the long-term transition to universal pre-kinder. It's all jobs for mates.