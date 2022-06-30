While Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong have hit the ground running, with Albanese looking increasingly comfortable on the international stage, domestically it's a different story. They're still moving the furniture around in Canberra, with new ministers getting their feet under the desk and welcoming new secretaries who were appointed or shifted only last week.

Meanwhile, the clock ticks on some urgent problems. The aged care crisis continues in nursing homes across the country, with a workforce crisis that worsens by the week and is set to worsen still in a high-inflation environment. The energy crisis of recent weeks has shone a light on just how urgent it is that we ramp up investment in renewable generation capacity and transmission infrastructure. Poor access to healthcare -- both primary and acute -- is costing lives and affecting the well-being of many. The submarine debacle won't start being resolved until next year at the earliest.

So we sit and wait for a new government to start making actual decisions.