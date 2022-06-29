When it comes to the ability of the system to hold Donald Trump accountable for lawlessness before, during and after his presidency, it’s been one disappointment after another.

First, his lawyer Michael Cohen goes to federal prison for paying Stormy Daniels and another of Trump’s sex partners to keep quiet in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential poll. Yet the case against the then president -- who was referred to throughout Cohen’s proceedings as an unindicted co-conspirator -- was dropped because a sitting president can’t be indicted.

In 2021, Trump’s justices at the Supreme Court (his way of referring to them, not mine) dismissed two emoluments or foreign bribery suits as moot because -- wait for it -- Trump was no longer president. Even the tax evasion scheme that led both the Trump organisation and its CFO to be charged has not touched Trump, and the bank and tax fraud investigation against him was abruptly discontinued in March when a new district attorney expressed doubt that the numerous felony violations could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.