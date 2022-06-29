The review of public sector accountability in Queensland by veteran public sector expert Peter Coaldrake -- forced on the Palaszczuk government by a string of integrity scandals -- reveals a poor system of accountability and transparency around lobbying in that state, and recommends some important reforms.

Problem is, the Queensland system is already far more transparent than that in other states -- and light years ahead of the rotten system of accountability in the federal government.

Coaldrake's commentary on lobbying in Queensland deserves extended quotation, because he sums up an Australia-wide problem.