The first interest rate rise over a decade in May is expected to have taken the edge off borrowing by both households and businesses.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Thursday release credit figures for May, data which calculates the accumulation of debt in different parts of the economy be it housing, business or personal finance.

Economists’ forecasts point to a 0.6 per cent increase in total credit for May, slowing from 0.8 per cent growth in April. Forecasts range from 0.5 to 0.7 per cent.

Invest in the journalism that makes a difference. EOFY Sale. A year for just $99. SAVE 50%

Record low interest had seen credit expand by 8.6 per cent over the past year in the fastest annual pace since October 2008, but still well below the pre-global financial crisis peak of 16.5 per cent in December 2007.

“Currently, credit momentum may be cooling,” Westpac economists said in a note to clients.

“The RBA began tightening rates in May, and the May federal election was a source of uncertainty, potentially leading to a soft spot in business lending.”

Still, figures released on Wednesday indicated retail spending has yet to feel the pinch from the RBA’s first interest rate rise since November 2010, of 25 basis points.

The central bank followed up with a 50 basis point rise in June, the largest increase since February 2000, and economists expect a further 50 basis point increase at next week’s July board meeting.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will also release its latest job vacancies report for the three months to May.

There were a record 423,000 job vacancies as of February, which is 27,000 more than November 2021 and around 200,000 more than February 2020 and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures of job advertisings have also remained elevated in recent months as business struggle to find appropriate staff with the unemployment rate at 3.9 per cent, the lowest since 1974.