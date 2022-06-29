This morning the governor-general issued an apology over his decision to appear with his wife in an advertisement for a local builder. He described the move as a “mistake”. But, really, David and Linda Hurley, why stop at builders?
I know nothing about the GG – didn’t even know his name till I read this story – but I assume he’s a legacy of Scummo’s marketing strategy. It’s time he went the way of the government that appointed him. Bye bye David!
love the crest
You would have to give him a life long free subscription. There is no way this guy did this without benefits. The grifting at the top is terrible.