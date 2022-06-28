Continuing government inaction on the aged care workforce -- including while we wait for the new Labor government to settle in -- is exacerbating an already disastrous shortage of workers that is compromising care standards.

A new analysis by CEDA shows that workforce problems in the sector have significantly worsened in less than a year since it last examined how many workers the sector will need to offset high rates of attrition. CEDA now projects it will face a shortfall of 35,000 workers a year just to maintain current, inadequate, standards. It finds nearly 40% of workers in the sector plan to leave in the next five years.

This is significantly up from a 17,000 worker a year shortfall CEDA found less than 12 months ago in a previous analysis. The report is reinforced by a recent University of Technology Sydney report on the sector which found that worker shortages had led to a slowing of growth in care time for residential care, and an actual fall in care time for home care recipients: