If governments at both state and federal levels really wanted to work together to make a difference in the lives of our young teens, a focus on vaping would be an almighty good start.

In the past month, dozens of schools in several states have disciplined students for vaping in toilets, behind classrooms or on sports fields. But it’s the age of the students that should cause most alarm here. Routinely they are in Years 6, 7 and 8.

“And they don’t even think they are cigarettes," one teacher said. “That’s because they smell like strawberries."