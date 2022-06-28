It was Nine's night, beating Seven, Ten and the ABC. Seven in particular faded yet again on a Monday night against Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention? (773,000 nationally) and before that against MasterChef Australia with 781,000.

Australian Story did well for the ABC with 755,000 -- which featured part one of an aunt's investigation into the mysterious death of her niece Amy Wensley -- as did 7.30 with 864,000. Elsewhere, Nine started its quick and dirty Australian Ninja Warrior, which averaged 775,000.

Seven’s Big Brother? 485,000. And I know how it will be boosted in the seven-day figures, especially broadcaster video on demand, but it won't go anywhere near Paying Attention and MasterChef on Ten.