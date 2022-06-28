You can't blame Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for wanting to cut the number of crossbench advisers from four to one for independents. Four advisers is a recent thing apparently, up from two when Craig Kelly went to the crossbench and threatened the Morrison government with non-support.

But now there's an army of like-minded independents who can coordinate. Between them, the teals and David Pocock would have 28 staffers under the system the prime minister wants to abolish, with One Nation and the Jacqui Lambie Network with eight each. The Greens have also taken a cut with their staff numbers frozen, even though their partyroom has grown from nine to 16.

With nearly 30 staffers headed by a slew of doctors, lawyers and CEOs, the teals could create whole flying squads to investigate every policy proposal Labor makes, propose concrete alternatives, and bust open the predators' banquet that Labor-friendly lobbyists are licking their lips over. The Libs can't say anything for a while without the riposte "You had nine years to do it", but the teals are cleanskins and can come at Labor from every angle.