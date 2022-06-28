ABORTION RIGHTS IN AMERICA

The corporations helping elect anti-abortion Republicans. We’re not going back to the pre-Roe v Wade world — we’re going into a digital dystopia in which women and abortion providers can be relentlessly surveilled and tracked through the data they produce — something that was only a nightmare until the past decade. It demands new attention on the importance of not collecting data at all. The US already has by far the highest maternal mortality in the developed world and it’s getting worse. Hard evidence of what should be obvious — restricting abortion leads to higher mortality among women. Can progressive movements be taken back from elites? And what Americans really think about abortion — not much different to the rest of us.

HALF A CENTURY OF WATERGATE

Where other political scandals have faded, why does Watergate continue to exercise a compelling influence? Did it make it harder to hold presidents to account subsequently? Plenty of myths about Watergate, including the roles of journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, need debunking. A new book — the latest of thousands — tries to do just that. And something usually forgotten in the history of Nixon: he was an extraordinarily progressive Republican.

FOOD AND FAMINE

Europe moves to curb chemical use in farming. Scenarios for a dramatic decline in global food production, while the UN warns of multiple famines. Russia’s weaponisation of food and the bigger global picture. How are Ukrainians talking about Russia’s attack on them? And housing shortages — can 3D printing (for younger readers, think the hype of blockchain, but ten years ago) come to the rescue? Elsewhere offshore: the Indian government has adopted Israel’s tactic of illegally demolishing the homes of those it deems opponents and critics. Japan continues to refuse to recognise same-sex marriages. The power struggle in Libya.