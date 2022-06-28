A taskforce set up to assist complainants who had suffered abuse, harassment or bullying within the ADF encountered archival difficulties in its establishment, a royal commission has been told.

An inquiry into defence and veterans suicide continues its second week of hearings in Townsville with former chair of the Defence Abuse Response Taskforce, Hon Leonard Roberts-Smith, to continue his evidence on Wednesday.

He told the commission Defence archives were in a “very bad state of affairs”, and although not contrived to be, these were the hurdles experienced by DART when it was formed.

“We were requesting information – we knew there were files on certain things, but Defence had no idea where they were,” he said on Tuesday.

He told the commission some records were disposed of which ought to be kept, as well as problems with the main archives.

Mr Roberts-Smith will give further evidence on deployment and medical discharge at the penultimate day of Townsville’s block of hearings on Wednesday.

The commission, which began its inquiry in 2021, is examining systemic and cultural failures that have led to high rates of suicide among members and veterans.

It’s interim report is due in August.