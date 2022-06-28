David Meija-Canales is the former chief of staff to Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe. Earlier this week, he shared on Twitter his experiences working as a staffer in response to the Albanese government's decision to cut staff allocation for the crossbench. We're republishing his story with permission with some light editing.

I’ve been a staffer for some five years all up. The job is bloody hard, excruciatingly hard.

The amount of death threats and rape threats and sheer and utter violence you get from some constituents is appalling. I’ve been locked down by armed police in the office more than once because of how badly some people behave.