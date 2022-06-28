It’s been six days since we asked the Crikey community to help us hold Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to account by sharing their experiences of travelling with the national carrier -- and we’ve had more than 100 responses so far.

People’s experiences range from stories of luggage going missing for the entirety of their holiday, only to turn up at the airport they left from, to surrealist tales stretching on for weeks where flights are cancelled only to be rebooked via the airline to the entirely wrong city, with hours upon hours spent in the black hole of customer service.

What rankles readers most of all is the lack of accountability. When things go wrong, trying to get assistance, compensation, or any kind of acknowledgment is difficult and often takes months. Many people writing in have already made complaints to the Australian Competition and Consumer’s Commission about their experiences.