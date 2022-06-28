If there’s one truth I’ve delivered countless times in my career as a feminist and abortion rights activist, it is that the assault on a woman’s right to choose in the United States has nothing to do with rescuing foetuses.

It’s about controlling the lives of women.

Don’t take my word for it. Academics who interviewed the leaders and foot soldiers of the American anti-choice movement in the 1980s say the same. “While on the surface it is the embryo’s fate that seems to be at stake,” writes Kristin Luker in Abortion and the Politics of Motherhood, “the abortion debate is about the meanings of women’s lives.”