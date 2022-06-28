Why is the prime minister in Spain for a NATO summit? What good is Australia there?

Anthony Albanese says we're the largest contributor to Ukraine outside NATO, which is a bit like boasting of the tallest building in the southern hemisphere.

As it turns out, Albanese is there because NATO wants us, along with the other members of what is dubbed the "AP 4" -- Japan, South Korea and New Zealand -- as "Asia-Pacific partners". The partnership involves "political dialogue and practical cooperation in several areas, including cyberspace, new technology and countering disinformation".