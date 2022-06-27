The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade has convulsed America. Protests have erupted across the country to denounce the ruling, while abortion opponents rejoice.

Their contrasting sentiments illustrate the prevailing national mood: the fury and frustration of the majority, subordinated by a hijacked democracy to the tyranny of the minority. A minority motivated by white Christian nationalism pursuing a holy war against the tide of demography and history.

How did we get here?